While the rumors related to the new one continue incessantly Nintendo Switch 2 – if he is called that – the leaker SoldierData has decided to reveal new information that makes previous news seem cheap.

According to what was said and found by the leaker, the new Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in two versions, a standard one at the price of $449 and an all-digital one for the price of $399.

Nintendo Switch 2: release date and expected models

As for the release period, the date seems to be marked on September 24, 2024, confirming the previous rumor about the release period. SoldierData seems to have also discovered the reserve date, i.e. the November 3, 2024in case something goes wrong on September 24th.

Once the bomb was dropped, the leaker he found himself assailed by questions and requests for confirmation, leading him to add details about everything.

We are talking about rumors, and therefore they should be taken with a basic grain of salt, but SoldierDelta He is keen to highlight that everything can still change, from the price to the release date.

Between the lines, however, we can discover other information such as code name that they use internally for this new model of Nintendo Switch, or “NG”, or the fact that it should abandon it OLED screen (probably in favor of an LED screen) and have Augmented Reality functions.