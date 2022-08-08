This is the very sad story of a cat abandoned in a closed suitcase in Diano Marina, an Italian seaside resort located in Diano Marina. When they spotted him, the poor cat was breathing hard, also thanks to the very high temperatures of these days and the limited space of that suitcase.

To find the cat some citizens who have noticed that strange suitcase in the street in Diano Marina, a seaside resort located in the province of Imperia, in Liguria. Fortunately, they immediately noticed his presence.

The cat immediately received the care of the veterinarians of the Asl of Imperia, before being welcomed by the La Cuccia catterywhere the volunteers have been taking care of him since last August 6, the day of the discovery and rescue of the kitten.

Today 6 August this suitcase and a red and white cat was found closed inside. Fortunately, the big cat is fine, he has already been taken to the vet and is now safe in the cattery. We want to clarify this absurd episode: why this wicked gesture? The cat is domestic so it certainly belonged to a family. Does anyone recognize him?

These are the words of the volunteers of the cattery, who tell of a terrible summer abandonment, also reported on Facebook by the association “Let’s help the Dianese kittens”:

But people, how bad are they ?. How do you lock a cat in a suitcase without being able to breathe? Instead, we thank those good people who found the poor cat and rescued him in time.

Cat abandoned in a closed suitcase, what are his health conditions?

The volunteers of the association “Let’s help the Dianese kittens ask for help from anyone who can help.