At Call of Duty: Next in September, Activision will tell us about the immediate future of Call of Duty.

Those who are looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have an appointment before its launch. A few days ago we already warned you that there would be news this weekend on the occasion of the celebration of the Call of Duty League, and since Infinity Ward They did not want to break their word.

The beta starts in mid-SeptemberThe study has confirmed the dates that were rumored to participate in the multiplayer beta of Modern Warfare 2. This will have early access on September 16 and 17 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users who have reserved the title, in addition to a free open beta on the same platforms from 18 to 20 September.

Those are the days corresponding to the first weekend, but there will be another one where the users of the rest of the systems will be added. In this way, on September 22 and 23 there will be another early access for those who have also reserved it on PC and Xbox, and from 24 to 26 of the same month we will have another open beta of the shooter.

Beta content and new event

It should be noted that Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players will need a subscription to the Xbox Live Gold service to be able to enjoy the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, but PlayStation users won’t need a PS Plus subscription as part of Activision’s franchise promotion deal with Sony.

There will be a new CoD event on September 15What can we expect from the Call of Duty multiplayer beta? Infinity Ward tells us there will be a variety of maps of different sizes, as well as different modes, progression experiences and more extras. One of the confirmed locations is Marina Bay Grand Prix, a map set in the Singapore Grand Prix of motorsports and which you can see below:

We will know more about the content of this beta in a new event called Call of Duty: Next which will take place on September 15 and that, in addition to leaving us details about Modern Warfare 2, promises to tell us about the immediate future of the saga.

Surely we know more about Warzone 2.0 and the plans that Activision has in hand with the next installments, for which it is preparing more paid content. As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remember that the day October 28, 2022 It goes on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

