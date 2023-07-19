Estadão Contenti

07/19/2023

The founding president of the cosmetics company Embelleze and former deputy, Itamar Serpa Fernandes, died at the age of 82 on the night of this Tuesday, the 18th. The note released by the Embelleze group and on the businessman’s social networks did not go into detail about the cause of death. “Exemplary in everything he did, he was a great father, friend and businessman”, says the text published around 10 pm.

Born in Vitória, Espírito Santo, Itamar dedicated his life to entrepreneurship and politics, having been councilor from 1989 to 1994 and federal deputy from 1995 to 2007 for the State of Rio de Janeiro. Serpa currently serves as chairman of Embelleze’s Strategic and Family Governance Board.

Seen as a great leader and also known as “Seu Embelleze”, Serpa was a pioneer in the importation of seeds from the Andes and started to plant them in Espírito Santo, where years later he developed an industrial scale production that brought the initial flagship of his company, the hair straighteners known as “henê”.

Years later, the Embelleze system contains Embelleze Brasil, Instituto Embelleze, Estação Belleza Pura, Embelleze Salon and Embelleze Internacional. In addition to the headquarter factory in Nova Iguaçu, in Rio de Janeiro, where it was created, and distribution centers in Portugal, USA, Venezuela, Panama and Colombia.

The group also dominates a franchise market with the Embelleze Institute, which trains and certifies professionals in the beauty sector, with courses such as hairdressing, manicure, barbering and pedicure.

Serpa left four children, Marlon Serpa, 28, João Serpa, 21, and twins Isabella Elias and Francisco Itamar, 9.

Artists and influencers pay their respects

The brand has a great relationship with several influencers and artists, several of whom have expressed themselves on the networks mourning Itamar’s death. Among the comments were singer Jojo Todynho, influencer Raka Minelli and actress Tata Werneck. “Seu Itamar changed the lives of many people. God bless him,” Tata said in a comment. Another influencer who spoke was the beauty Youtuber, Evelyn Regly, who claimed to have had her life transformed by the businessman.























