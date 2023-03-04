In recent days, news has been circulating about the legacy of Maurice Costanzo who sent the family of the TV giant into a rage and who forced his lawyer, Pierluigi De Palma, to intervene. In fact, through an official statement, the lawyer revealed the truth about the heritage of the conductor and journalist.

The lawyer for Maurizio Costanzo’s family, Pierluigi De Palma, was forced to intervene regarding the news spread on the heritage of the great journalist. A few days ago, in fact, the main newspapers reported the following news:

There is talk of assets of 70 million euros and the ownership of some apartments in Rome and a villa in Ansedonia.

Needless to say, these words sent the family of the TV giant into a rage, including that of Maria De Filippi. For this reason, the intervention of the lawyer was necessary Pierluigi DePalma who was forced to give an explanation of this much-talked about affair.

First of all, the lawyer wanted to underline that:

The news is false and completely inconsistent with the reality of the facts.

Besides that, Pierluigi De Palma also revealed it mood by Maria De Filippi regarding the affair. These were her words about it:

Maria De Filippi is surprised and saddened that unverified and grossly false news is being spread at such a time. The valuation of assets is imaginative.

Only those directly interested can know the legacy of Maurizio Costanzo.

Meanwhile, the queen of Italian television is back to work. Maria DeFilippitherefore, she returned to her everyday life and with the recordings of her programs, Friends of Maria De Filippi And Men and women. The rumors of these days tell us that the recordings of the most loved programs of all time have taken place.