Bus with Russian and Belarusian tourists involved in accident in Antalya

In Turkey, a bus carrying Russian and Belarusian tourists got into an accident. As a result, dozens of people were injured, including children. All the victims were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle could not be saved. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being clarified, specialists are working on the scene.

The bus was heading to Antalya airport

According to the IHA agency, a bus carrying Russian and Belarusian tourists got into an accident in Antalya province. The passengers were heading from their hotels to the airport after their vacation. On the highway in the Manavgat area, the bus crashed into a concrete pole.

Turkish media reported that among the wounded were 16 Russian citizens and four Belarusian citizens, including several children, all hospitalized. The bus driver could not be saved.

Numerous ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident, transporting the victims to local hospitals. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

Russia Comments on Bus Accident in Turkey

The Russian Embassy in Ankara commented on the report of a traffic accident involving tourists in Antalya. “We are following the news about the traffic accident, but there is no information from Turkish law enforcement,” — answered in the diplomatic department in response to a question from a Daily Storm correspondent.

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya, in turn, reported that it does not currently have exact figures on the number of victims. According to representatives, data from Turkish law enforcement agencies has not yet been received. “As soon as we have it, we will immediately post it [на сайте]“Of course, within the framework of our authority, we will provide all necessary assistance to Russians,” they added.

Photo: Kaan Soyturk / Reuters

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus reportedthat the embassy has not received any requests from citizens at the moment.