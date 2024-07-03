Aniplex announced that Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magic Exedraalready confirmed for iOS And Androidwill also be released on PC through Steam during 2024. It is also announced that the title will be available simultaneously worldwide on the aforementioned platforms and from today it is possible to pre-register and add the title to the Steam wishlist.

Below is a new trailer and videos dedicated to the first two characters.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra – Trailer

Character trailer – Madoka Kaname

Character trailer – Iroha Tamaki

Source: Aniplex