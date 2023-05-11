In full mother’s day a school bus carrying a children’s soccer team fell into a ravine in the Hostotipaquillo municipality, Jalisco, most of whom were minors, were on their way to Mazatlán, Sinaloa for a sports competition.

He accident left a person dead and several injured, fell into a ravine on the Guadalajara-Tepic highway, near kilometer 74, an accident that was immediately assisted by local authorities, especially when dealing with minors.

The soccer team was heading towards the “Mazatlan Cup 2023“, upon arrival the authorities found a lifeless body of a woman of approximately 50 years of age, only five people suffered serious injuries and were transferred to the hospital in Tepic, Nayarit.

They were transporting 48 people, 30 of whom were minors and 18 accompanying adults, who were help immediately An investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the accident in order to take the necessary care.

