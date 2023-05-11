Asylum seekers | Germany’s policy on asylum seekers is getting tougher: Turnovers, border control and speed up the processing of applications

Berlin

Germany’s the democrat-led government intends to tighten its asylum policy.

Chancellor By Olaf Scholz According to For some countries of origin, the conditions are getting stricter.

Germany now wants to strengthen the control of the EU’s external borders, together with other EU countries. According to Germany, the European border security agency Frontex needs to be strengthened.

Internal border control, i.e. the control of Germany’s own borders, will also be enhanced.

Scholz said about line changes late Wednesday evening at the end of negotiations between the German federal government and 16 states.

According to the German government, better cooperation with the countries of origin is needed in the return of asylum seekers to their countries of origin. Often an obstacle to return is the lack of clarity about where the asylum seeker should be returned.

According to the EU at the end of February, there were 650,000 asylum seekers in Europe waiting for a solution to their situation.

There were still disagreements between the German government and the states regarding the sharing of the costs of the asylum seeker situation, which will continue to be resolved in June.

Now the states were granted an additional billion euros for this year’s expenses.

The costs of immigration depend on the billing method. German Finance Minister by Christian Lindner by the federal government spends 16 billion euros on migration and refugee costs. It includes, for example, the subsistence allowance paid to refugees from Ukraine, at a maximum of around 500 euros per month.

On top of the amount is the money spent locally at the state and municipal level. Accommodation, integration and help needed by minors are the biggest cost items.

A crisis in order to contain it, Scholz announced a route change to departure countries classified as safe. Citizens of countries aspiring to become members of the EU will henceforth be treated differently, the future change will especially concern Georgia and Moldova.

3,747 asylum seekers from Georgia have come to Germany this year between January and April.

At the same time Germany is making an active effort to attract professionally qualified immigrants also from outside the EU by scoring them based on skills.

Permit procedures for immigrants coming to work will be simplified or completely removed. We want to promote the study of the German language even before coming to the country.

Mediterranean and the number of asylum seekers from the Middle East is testing the ability of countries to receive arrivals in continental Europe, especially because the region has millions of refugees from Ukraine. Those fleeing the war from Ukraine do not appear in Germany’s asylum statistics.

The route changes in Germany are the result of the fact that municipalities are no longer able to accommodate all arrivals. Asylum seekers are accommodated in sports halls, river cruise ships and rehabilitation facilities.

Already at Christmas time, Berlin’s former airport Tegel was built as a tent village for asylum seekers.

The growth in the number of asylum seekers began to accelerate last fall. This year, between January and April, the number of asylum applications in Germany has increased by 78.4 percent compared to the previous year. The total for the four months is 101,981. Studies concern first-time applicants.

Already in 2022, the number of asylum seekers was 50 percent higher than in 2019.

In Germany, attention has been drawn to the increase in the number of asylum seekers who are minors and come alone. A significant increase can be seen, for example, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the latest from the international migration organization IOM the report by.

The number of asylum seekers can be explained, among other things, by the 12-year civil war in Syria, the collapse of Afghanistan and partly with Tunisian politics drive migrants from sub-Saharan Africa out of the country.

The EU has tried has been reforming its asylum policy for years, without success.

In Finland, there is no new increase in asylum applications like in continental Europe. Asylum applications were submitted in Finland between January and February Migraine including about a thousand.

The last real peak was seen in Finland in 2016, after which the number of applications collapsed. During the Corona period, the number of asylum applications decreased even more, and the number of asylum applications in Finland is still lower than at the beginning of 2020.

Germany’s the share of asylum seekers in Europe is significant.

In February of this year, the total number of asylum applications received by the 27 EU countries and Norway and Switzerland is approximately 80,000, which is a third more than in February last year. Of this number, approximately 25,000 applied for asylum in Germany.

Most asylum seekers come from Syria. Syria is also the country from which the share of asylum seekers has grown the most.

At the beginning of the year, there were 73 percent more asylum seekers from Syria to Germany than at the same time last year. The next largest number of asylum seekers have come from Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

Germany’s according to finance minister Christian Lindner, Germany has so far not done enough to manage the asylum crisis. He said on Wednesday that fences must be built on the EU’s external borders if necessary.

The previous chancellor Angela Merkel under the leadership, Germany welcomed asylum seekers during the 2015 migration crisis. The spiritual change is now also clear in Germany.

In 2015, approximately 1.2 million asylum seekers arrived in Europe, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Now in Germany alone, there are about a million refugees from Ukraine.