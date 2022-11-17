Aerial image of the San Diego neighborhood where the burying of the railway will begin as it passes through the city. / jaime insa / agm

Burying the railway as it passes through the city of Lorca in a 2.9 kilometer section will cost more than 300 million euros, 40% more than initially expected due to the rise in prices of concrete, cement and steel. The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, said this Thursday after the meeting he held on Wednesday in Madrid with the president of Adif, María Luisa Domínguez.

Mateos pointed out that Adif finished the basic burial project and that in the next few days it will go on public display for the presentation of allegations. He stressed that the expansion of the underground section announced in March with almost three kilometers of surface is maintained, to which are added 350 meters of ramp at the access to the city through San Diego where the tracks will begin to descend. The trains will circulate through the city underground until they reach the Ana Caicedo school, where they will recover the route on the surface with another 350-meter-long ramp.

The mayor said that the forecasts are that the project will go out to tender in January or February 2023 and “being optimistic” the works could begin at the end of that year with an execution period of 32 months. He assured that the burial “will change the appearance of the city for the next 150 years, which is the expected useful life” of this infrastructure.

He announced that it is planned to resume rail traffic as soon as possible and that it will not be necessary to wait for the completion of the section of the Mediterranean Corridor in Lorca so that the suburban train can circulate on the new tracks. When the works that are underway in all the sections between Murcia and Lorca are finished, the San Diego station will be enabled, which will be the end of the route while the underground works continue in the city.

The Lorca councilor recalled that the Sutullena station will go underground but the current building will be preserved on the surface. The City Council requested Adif the transfer of use to carry out cultural activities and has obtained the go-ahead, so that the old station will begin to be used in the coming months.

A surface car park will be created next to the service station to provide service to train users and the underpasses at Santa Clara and the one that circulates under Sutullena will be removed because they make it difficult to go underground.

Viaducts in the Lorca-Pulpí section

In the Lorca-Pulpí section, with a planned investment of 200 million euros, Mateos expressed his satisfaction because “aspects that concerned the City Council and the residents have been taken into consideration” such as the water passages along the Béjar and Torrecilla boulevards. “Adif has taken the allegations into account and has begun the modification of the project for the construction of viaducts that can solve the foreseeable floods of water and prevent the platform of the Mediterranean Corridor from acting as a dam and becoming an obstacle to the flow of water. », he assured.

In Almendricos, the proposal to improve accessibility to the new station in the district will be studied and Mateos obtained the commitment to transfer the old station and the railway line to the City Council, where the greenway will continue.

The mayor summoned the members of the Railway Board next Tuesday to give details on the progress of the Mediterranean Corridor project.