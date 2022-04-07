Lake, now 59, threw the girl’s body into the sea after he raped and killed her. He was convicted in 1985. The chance that he will commit another crime, psychologists consider small. Lake is evicted to the Caribbean island of Anguilla, where he is originally from.

On June 1, 2015, an amendment to the Criminal Code took place. Since then, those sentenced to life in prison can be released after 25 years in prison. Since that time, several life sentences have been released in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

The assessment procedure for life sentences often takes several years.

Watch our news videos here:

#Murderer #rapist #5yearold #girl #released #years