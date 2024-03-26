The Amazon was the most affected biome, with 898.6 thousand hectares burned in the month; is followed by the Cerrado, with 29,600 hectares

The burned area in Brazil jumped 410% in February this year compared to the same month in 2023, reaching 950.3 thousand hectares. You data are from Monitor do Fogo, an initiative of the network MapBiomas Fogocoordinated by Ipam (Amazon Environmental Research Institute).

Read the graph with data on fires in February in the country since 2019:

According to monitoring, of the total fires, 79% affected areas of native vegetation, such as the Amazon and the Cerrado, totaling 750 thousand hectares.

The Amazon was the most affected biome. 898.6 thousand hectares were burned in February. In the first two months of the year, the devastated area totaled 1.8 million hectares – an increase of 433% compared to the same period in 2023.

The graph shows fires in the Amazon in February since 2019:

The increase in fires in the Amazon in the first two months of this year was driven by fires recorded in 11 municipalities in Roraima. In 2024 alone, the State had 1 million hectares burned and accounts for 54% of the entire burned area in Brazil. It was followed by Pará and Amazonas, with 475 thousand and 136 thousand hectares burned, respectively.

“The increase in fires in the State of Roraima is directly related to the dry period that occurs between the months of December and April, which was worsened by the El Niño phenomenon”, explained Ipam researcher, Felipe Martenexen.

The advance of fire was also accentuated in the Cerrado, with an increase of 152% in the first two months of the year, reaching an area of ​​61,000 hectares. In February, there were more than 29,600 hectares – an increase of 147% compared to the same month in 2023.