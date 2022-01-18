There Season 2 from The Witcher has managed to conquer many after the debut on Netflix, and even this time it would have been impossible not to include a hit, which came directly from the character of Buttercup. After the official arrival of the song Burn Witcher Burn, the Italian trio formed by Crystal Emiliani, Francis D. Mary And Gianluigi Crescenzi (Deputy Editor of Game Legends) gave life to a sensational cover, which you can listen to thanks to the view on the cover of the article.

The same group had produced, on the occasion of the last season of the Netflix series, the cover of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, which we have explored in this article, and is now back to amaze fans with the new song dedicated to the adventures of Geralt that we have just had the opportunity to experience.

Also for the Italian cover of Burn Witcher Burn, certainly could not miss a original video clip with the three singers, who shot everything in settings that recall what was seen in the production of the streaming giant.

Then get ready to loop the new movie loaded on the Crystal Emiliani channel, which will surely be for you if you enjoyed the in-depth events during Season 2 of The Witcher and you can’t get Dandelion’s new melody out of your head.

We had the opportunity to talk about the finale of the new season in our dedicated in-depth article, in which we also speculated on how the events could continue thanks to the arrival of the next (or next) seasons of the series in question, you can find it at this link.

As for our opinions on the adventure it involves Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and many other characters, with a presence this time more important than the princess Cirille (Freya Allan) we take the opportunity to invite you to consult our dedicated review.