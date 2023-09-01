Picture: Manufacturer

Burn me

Gas grills are practical, charcoal grills less so. It smokes more and makes more dirt. The charcoal can be used as a flavor enhancer. In contrast to the pellet grill, which uses small wood chips to fire up the aroma, the choice of charcoal is limited. Anyone can produce their own charcoal with the Petromax charcoal burner for 100 euros. Fill the stainless steel container with logs and branches of fruit, birch or beech wood, seal it airtight and place directly on the fire. Due to pyrolysis, i.e. the low-oxygen combustion, the wood smolders and turns into coal after a few hours. In the grill insert, it glows longer than conventional ones, smokes less and generates high temperatures. (made.)