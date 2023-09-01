According to Verstappen, it is bullshit that the car is only meant for him.

This weekend is the GP of Italy at the Monza circuit. Finally there is a track where the RB19 should shine. This season’s Red Bull is very strong on the straights, without losing too much grip in the corners. It’s a bizarre combination for an F1 car and an absolute masterpiece from Adrian Newey.

But with that we are short of Max Verstappen’s performance. The Dutchman can break a record this weekend: the largest number of race victories in a row. Now he shares that with Sebastian Vettel (9 pieces), but this weekend he can break that. Especially when you look at Sergio Pérez’s performance, what Verstappen is doing is very clever.

Toto Wolff

According to Toto Wolff, things are a bit different. The Austrian not having the dominant car for the second season in a row seems a bit salty about that. According to the Austrian, it is a bit strange.

The cunning car suits Verstappen better. We’ve seen Verstappen crush every teammate. Whether it is because he can develop a car around himself that is fast but tricky, I don’t know. But the difference (with his teammates, ed.), I have no explanation for. Foreign. Toto Wolff, orders his fries without salt.

Of course Verstappen was confronted with it in the run-up to the GP of Italy. And in a typical Limburg subtle way, he let it be known that he was not particularly charmed by the statements of No Mikey No:

That is bullshit-commentary. That’s not how it works. I just drive the car as fast as possible. It’s not that I tell the guys I want more front grip because I like it. I just say: build the fastest car possible and I’ll drive it. Every year is different, every car drives slightly differently. People sometimes ask what kind of driving style I have, but I don’t have a specific driving style. I adapt to the car to be fast. Max Verstappen, puts Toto Wolff neatly in place.

Oh snap! Shot fired! Verstappen clearly disagrees with those who suggest otherwise. Now it is also very difficult to judge from the outside world, what everyone is doing now, of course.

How good Max Verstappen is actually a big mystery since Daniel Ricciardo no longer drives for Red Bull. Drivers like Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Sergio Pérez are definitely not pancake bakers, but it is not the absolute top garnish. The spinach a la crème of the drivers guild aren’t those three real.

In that respect there is really only one thing to do and that is a (much) better teammate for Verstappen whose qualities we know. Unfortunately, most really good drivers like Norris, Leclerc and since yesterday also Hamilton are stuck with their teams for a longer period of time. So we will never know.

Through: Motorsport

