Don’t look up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who played scientists Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, respectively, in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, have talked about the end of Don’t Look Up.

Spoiler alert

If you still haven’t seen the Don’t look up movie, we recommend that you read with a grain of salt, as you may run into a bit of spoilers. The outcome of Do not look up is key to the story, because in any case the apocalypse is fulfilled on Earth.

“The end of this movie gets really dark, and if it hadn’t had that change of tone, I don’t think we would have been that excited to do it. You can never know what a movie is going to do culturally, but the ending of this movie is really a slap in the face, “said recent Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy in Don’t look up. Photo: composition / Netflix

On the other hand, the talented Jennifer Lawrence referred to the second focus of this film, climate change: “I am sure I can say this on behalf of almost everyone: It is extremely frustrating to be a citizen who believes in climate change and He’s scared, but I’m not a part of him — you know, I can’t buy a senator — so we’re a little helpless. And finally this (project) came along and it was just fun and urgent. “

As we saw, only one group was saved, consisting mainly of Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), the president of the United States, and Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), millionaire, founder and CEO of the technology company Bash, who took a plane for later go to a planet very similar to Earth.

Post-credits scene from Don’t Look Up. Survivors go to another planet. Photo: Netflix

In the case of Dr. Randall, Kate, Dr. Clayton Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), June Mindy (Melanie Lynskey), Randall’s wife and Yule (Timothée Chalamet), accepted the devastation and only decided to live their last hours sharing between family and friends.

Interestingly, this was an ideal ending for DiCaprio, who pointed out that the same way he would go through if the end of the world came: “That’s what I loved about the ending, because I felt that ultimately this is how I would answer. We are a communal species, and I would like to be surrounded by the people I love and ignore the impending Armageddon. That dinner scene is what really sold me. “