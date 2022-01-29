Burkina Faso surprised and resisted against Tunisia (1-0) to win at the Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia de Garoua and reach for the fourth time in its history the semi-finals of the African Cup that is played in Cameroon.

The set of Bad Kamou knew how to play his tricks against one of the favorites of the competition who was unable to balance the uneven situation in added time of the first half despite playing the last quarter of an hour in superiority due to the expulsion of Dango Ouattara.

The Burkinabe team, which has never won the title and whose best record was the runner-up obtained in South Africa 2013, will be measured in search of the final against the winner of Sunday’s clash between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

Burkina Faso, which accompanies the semifinals to Cameroon who previously got rid of Gambia (0-2), took advantage of his chance in added time of the first half and took the match where he wanted. It was on a counterattack, with a pass into space from midfield by Ibrahim Touré who got to Dango Ouattara who got rid of a couple of defenders inside the box to get past the Tunisian goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

The game heated up after the break and both teams had clear chances to score. There was no hit. Just the goals. The goalkeeper of Charleroi Heve Koffi intervened twice to avoid Tunisia’s equalizer that was held with Ben Said when Burkina Faso, on the counterattack, tried to sentence the game.

The VAR had work in the final stretch. The referee Joshua Bond spent several minutes examining an alleged foul inside the area by Soumaila Ouattara on the Saint Etienne striker, the Tunisian Wahbi Khazri. Outtara clearly got to the ball earlier and there was no penalty. It was the 77th minute.

four later Bondo went back to the monitor. in a jump, Dango Ouattara elbowed Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. The referee, on this occasion, attended to the review and expelled the Burkina Faso player.

Ten minutes remained for the end plus the addition. Tunisia looked for the match that did not come. The Águilas de Cartago, champion in 2004, fell from the semifinals in which they were also in the last edition, in Egypt 2019.