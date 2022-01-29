In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica from Costa Rica, we talk about the 25 candidates for the Presidency who have stood for the general elections on February 6, a record number in the history of the country, described as one of the strongest democracies in the Americas. Latin. We will also tell you about the possible return to power of two of the traditional parties.

Costa Ricans will also elect, among dozens of candidates from 38 parties, the 57 representatives of the Legislative Assembly, who will have to resolve the demands of society in Costa Rica. Addressing the fiscal deficit and unemployment, cutting public spending, combating corruption, managing the pandemic, modernizing the electricity and transportation sectors, improving education, are some of the most urgent issues to resolve in the country, but the most important : economic revival.

After two years of the pandemic, citizens are debating how the health emergency should be handled: whether with restrictive measures to stop infections and deaths, or with a more relaxed management that prioritizes the economy, which has been strongly affected by border closures, business and social activities.

The outbreak of at least four recent corruption scandals, such as the case called Cochineal that involved construction companies and government institutions, and others that have affected different powers of the State, has placed the fight against corruption on the agenda .

Two traditional parties that aspire to return to power

In this 2022, there is the possibility of the return to power of one of the two traditional parties: National Liberation or Christian Social Unity.

José María Figueres, former president of the Republic and son of the president who abolished the Army, accused of being involved in a corruption scandal in the past, is the center-right Liberation candidate. For the Christian Social Unit, also center-right, the candidate is Lineth Saborío, former Vice President of the Republic. Both candidates are in the first places of preference in the polls, although everything indicates that neither candidate would obtain victory in a first round.

A second round is not ruled out in which some of the candidates from new parties participate, located between third and fifth place in voting intentions, such as Fabricio Alvarado, journalist and pastor; Rodrigo Chaves, a former World Bank official sanctioned by that entity for a “pattern of unwanted inappropriate behavior”; and José María Villalta, current deputy for the Broad Front, from the left.

The term of Carlos Alvarado, current president, is the second consecutive of the Citizen Action Party, one that emerged as an alternative to the traditional two-party system in 2014, social democratic and progressive, and that according to the polls would not have a third term in a row, something that has never achieved a party in the country.

In mid-January, more than 40% of the population was undecided about who to vote for, but as the day approaches, voters are defining themselves. An important part of the electorate is decided at the polls, so volatility is the main characteristic of the Costa Rican electoral landscape, specialists say.

The secret of a long-lived population

Although the proposals for solutions to the problems that afflict the country heat up the public debate, there is an issue on which there is almost absolute consensus, and that is the importance of investing in health. Costa Ricans are proud of a robust public health system with almost universal coverage.

Prioritizing health could be one reason Costa Ricans are living longer, with a life expectancy of more than 78 years, one of the highest in Latin America. In Costa Rica is the Nicoya Peninsula, one of ten “blue zones” in the world, named for the longevity of its population, over ninety-one hundred years.

Studies indicate that a good diet accompanied by healthy habits, family unity and a solid spirituality are part of the secret of a long life.