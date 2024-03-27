Ouagadougou (Union)

The army in Burkina Faso announced that, based on intelligence information, it set up an ambush in the eastern Komongari province, killing more than 100 terrorists within 24 hours, the official news agency reported yesterday. The agency quoted sources as saying that the private security services learned the day before yesterday of the arrival of a large group of terrorists to northern Gairi, specifically to the village of Kayani, and based on the information, units from the 20th Battalion moved to respond quickly and prevent them from launching attacks.

She added, early yesterday, the terrorists began their movements with reconnaissance drones flying.

The agency reported that on the same day, an ambush was set up for terrorists, and the army was able to kill a number of them, and the survivors fled the battlefield.

According to preliminary information, more than 100 terrorists were killed during the battle, and the army seized 60 motorcycles, 50 assault rifles, ten machine guns, grenade launchers, thousands of pieces of ammunition, and 60 tons of food. Moreover, there were reports of battles breaking out in the northern town of Kilbo, where Burkina Faso security forces raided a terrorist base and killed a number of militants.