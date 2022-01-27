The magistrate of the court of Milan, Dr. Anna Maselli, has today definitively closed the complaint for defamation presented by Codacons against Roberto Burioni. This was communicated by the virologist himself in a tweet, posting the note announcing the judge’s decision. “The virologist, assisted by the lawyer Roberto Marchegiani of the Ancona bar – reads the writing – had in fact commented on the social Twitter the news of a complaint filed by Codacons against Fedez and Chiara Ferragni for their fundraising in favor of patients with covi d’19 with a lapidary: ‘Codacons takes it out on Fedez and Chiara Ferragni confirming its constant commitment to the virus’ “.

“There is little to comment: I am very happy with the judge’s decision and I hope that Codacons will devote itself to more constructive activities in the future,” Burioni told Adnkronos Salute.

“‘The Codacons takes it out on Fedez and Chiara Ferragni confirming its constant commitment in favor of viruses’, I said in full compliance with the law. Lawsuit definitively closed. The details below. Thanks to the lawyer Roberto Marchegiani for legal assistance “, writes Burioni on social media accompanying the note.