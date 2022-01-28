Home page world

Oliver and Amira Pocher at a benefit gala in 2018 in Munich. © Tobias Hase/dpa

Only hours later did Oliver and Amira Pocher notice the brazen break-in in their house. This is what the celebrity couple said on their podcast.

Cologne – According to the celebrity couple, Oliver and Amira Pocher were broken into. And that while both were in their Cologne apartment themselves, as they now reported in the joint podcast “Die Pochers hier”. The burglar climbed over the garage and then climbed into a window.

“We got the kids ready for bed between 6 and 7 p.m.,” the couple said in the latest podcast. “He must have had nerves, because he must have noticed that we were there.” The couple only noticed the break-in hours later when Amira Pocher (29) wanted to go to bed.

“A jewelry box was empty on the bed, only then did we check where the burglars climbed in.” In the aftermath, many tears flowed. Amira Pocher speaks of a stressful time, Oliver Pocher (43) wishes the burglar nasty diseases. Several media outlets have previously reported on the statements in the podcast. dpa