





02:17 Controversial buoys on the border between Mexico and the United States to prevent the passage of migrants © E.B.U.

The US government sued the state of Texas for trying to block the US-Mexico border by deploying a floating barrier on the Rio Grande. The buoys and barbed wire are considered by the Department of Justice to unlawfully impede river navigation and are not authorized by the federal government. State Governor Greg Abbott vowed to oppose the legal action, accusing President Biden of failing to take his own responsibilities to stem the flow of migrants.