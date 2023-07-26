In 2008 the soap opera actress Angelica Rivera divorced from tv producer Jose Alberto “El Guero” Castrobrother of Verónica Castro and father of her daughters Sofía, Fernanda and Regina. Two years later, she married the politician Enrique Pena Nieto, when he was Governor of the State of Mexico and aspired to the Presidency of the Mexican Republic. Later, when EPN won the presidential elections, the protagonist of melodramas such as “La dueña” or “Destilando amor”, became the First Lady of Mexicoone of the most controversial in the history of the country.

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, the actress Sofía Castro told how Enrique Peña Nieto conquered her mother Angélica Rivera. When the actress separated from “El Güero” Castro, her daughters made a promise that she would make life impossible for the sentimental partners of her parents. However, everything changed when they found out that her mother was dating the politician.

“The one who first had a new partner was my mother, she started with the whole issue of commercials for the State of Mexico and one day she told us: ‘I’m going to introduce you to Enrique’, she was always very sincere.”

In accordance with Sofia Castro26 years old and cousin of the singer Cristian Castro, Peña Nieto was very detailed with Angélica Riverawell constantly I sent flowers and other details to her house. “I began to see that flowers arrived at the house, like little details and I asked him, until he said: ‘yes, I’m going out with Enrique, the governor’, he told us everything and I remember perfectly that my sister Fernanda told me: ‘we are no longer going to be able to do the Twins game because he is the governor.

Sofía Castro with her EPN stepfather.

Enrique Pena Nieto frequently visited Angelica Rivera (who in his six-year term starred in the scandal of “The White House”), and little by little they formalized their love relationship. “From there my mother introduced us to Enrique, we met him, we met his children. I met him at home and something that surprised me was how he conquered my mother, it was about details and going home and staying until the thing was formalized, the truth was always incredible, he always behaved very well with us, he made us part of him and his life, they began to formalize, then we formed a family, then the wedding and everything that is known,” mentioned Sofía Castro.

Peña grandson finished his term as President of Mexico on November 30, 2018. Just over two months later, Angelica Rivera announced through its social networks its separation from EPN, stoking the rumors that their marriage was only part of a contract. “To my husband, I always gave my time and effort with love to fulfill as a wife, partner and mother. Today all my energy, strength and love is focused on continuing to be a good mother, on recovering my life and my professional career, I appreciate the respect to maintain the emotional tranquility that our children deserve.”

Sofía Castro mentioned having received a lot of hate by being part of the Presidential Family.

Angélica Rivera and Enrique Peña Nieto were officially divorced on May 2, 2019. “It hurt me a lot, more than my parents’ divorce, because my dad will always be my dad, I was never going to lose him and my mom, well, anyway, not having siblings here, it was a drastic separation and that’s why it hurt a lot,” he said. Sofia Castro in his interview with Yordi Rosado.

