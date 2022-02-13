Mexico.- During Tuesday and Wednesday, the cold front number 30 of the season will enter through the northern border of Mexico and quickly travel through the northwest and north of the Republic causing a new decrease in minimum temperatureswarns the National Weather Service.

The agency dependent on Conagua pointed out that this new frontal system will interact with a polar trough, with a dry line and with the entry of moisture generated by the jet stream, causing very strong and intense gusts of wind, rain and a new decrease in temperatures in these regions, in addition to possible snowfall or sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

The mass of cold air that will accompany these phenomena will cause minimum temperatures to occur during the early hours of Tuesday that will reach -5 and -10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas of the states of Chihuahua and Durango.