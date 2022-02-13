Tesla has chosen Beijing to build its new design center in China. In the structure built in the capital of the Asian country, the US car manufacturer will give life to its “Chinese-style” electric: already in 2020 the company had announced its intention to give life to this new plant, but at the time he hadn’t specified in which city would have been built. The doubt was dispelled by a government document issued by the Chinese capital, which makes it known that Beijing was the location of the site chosen by Tesla.

There were two hypotheses being examined by the management of the US brand: in Beijing it had been mentioned the Shanghai alternative, even at a certain point it seemed that the choice of the company could lean towards the latter solution. In fact, in the end, Beijing was chosen: the new Tesla design center is one of the structures for electric vehicles that last January had been included by the Beijing municipal government among the key projects which would be completed in 2022, along with Xiaomi’s planned electric car plant and Toyota-owned fuel cell research center. Another step forward taken by Tesla in China: we recall that in the Asian country the company led by Elon Musk has been producing electric in its Gigafactory in Shanghai since the end of 2019, and is increasing assembly volumes due to growing demand.