ZJust a few more games and it's done. The Eintracht team, which is currently available to coach Dino Toppmöller, is in need of recovery and needs to be readjusted in many areas. The miraculous performance against FC Bayern, who were defeated 5-1 a week ago, was a nice exception that concealed an increasingly dreary development.

Fundamental quality deficits are becoming increasingly apparent. The sporting leadership knows that they will have to significantly improve the squad in all parts if the Frankfurt team do not want to experience their blue miracle in the second half of the season, but they can definitely slim down some of the protagonists.

The 2-0 defeat against FC Aberdeen at the end of the preliminary round in the Conference League was a pattern of no value from a sporting point of view. Eintracht were previously second in the table in a group of four that was not overly demanding. It was clear to everyone in advance that they would have to survive a lap of honor in order to do well in this competition in which they had set themselves the highest goals.

Memories of St. Nicholas Day

In order to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition, you have to get through the play-offs. The opponent for the two-legged tie in February will be drawn this Monday. Olympiakos Piraeus, Molde FK, Ajax Amsterdam, Betis Sevilla, Sturm Graz, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Maccabi Haifa and Servette FC are eligible.







On Thursday, when they appeared at the Pittodrie Stadium, there was little to suggest that the Frankfurt professionals would be able to put the noble intentions of the club management into practice. The team's performance was flawed, unimaginative and characterized by a carelessness that was sometimes hair-raising. In many phases, the insufficient work was reminiscent of the cup round of 16 on St. Nicholas Day in Saarbrücken, when the Hessians also embarrassed themselves 0-2 against the third division club.

Afterwards, sports director Markus Krösche spoke plainly, coach Dino Toppmöller only spoke a few hours away from the event. Both made it clear to the players that they lacked the work ethic to assert themselves as a defensive collective. Three days later, with the triumph over the record champions, there was a remarkable reaction, which stands out as the best moment in Toppmöller's service, which began in the summer, and after which everyone involved stated that they had understood what was important. From now on, more than ever, they wanted to combine all their strengths in order to be successful as a group.

But in Scotland the next (mis)performance immediately followed, which was not caused by the class of the competitor, but resulted from their own inability. The failure cost the club 500,000 euros in income and made it clear to the sporting management that there was a need for action. Striker Jessic Ngankam, full-back Niels Nkounkou and midfielder Paxten Aaronson made it clear (repeatedly) that they are only able to provide playful input in doses that is beneficial for the team.







Toppmöller, who had two regulars, Omar Marmoush and Fares Chaibi, unavailable for health reasons, wanted to use the evening to give people from the second row some time. They should prove themselves and be discussed as an alternative setup. That failed. In particular, the idea of ​​having Jens Petter Hauge occupy the right side was a flop. The Norwegian doesn't get his foot on the ground in the next attempt after his summer return from Ghent, where he was on loan.

The 24-year-old is pushing himself when it comes to getting movement in the squad on the tax side during the winter break. “We'll get over the game here relatively quickly,” said Toppmöller in Aberdeen, initially with a view to the important duel this Sunday (5.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) against Bundesliga table leaders Leverkusen. However, he followed up with an assessment that betrayed his disillusionment, to which the lack of alternative options contributed.

“I'm disappointed that one or the other can't step into the breach and take advantage of the opportunity.” With the Algerian Chaibi, the Egyptian Marmoush and the Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri (who could make his comeback after a thigh injury) three supports The team will be lost in January because they are in action at the Africa Cup of Nations, which increases the pressure.

In order not to further complicate the sad pre-Christmas mood, a (partial) success in Leverkusen would be helpful. However, the initial situation offers little hope. Marmoush is serving his first yellow card suspension as a Bundesliga player. Eintracht also lost eleven of the last 13 games under the Bayer Cross and last scored points there on December 20, 2014 (1:1). The Werkself have not achieved as many home wins against any other team as against Frankfurt (23).

Bayer coach . Toppmöller sounded more modest: “That’s a big board we have to drill,” he said on Friday after returning. “We would have to tinker” and despite everything “go there with healthy self-confidence” to show “that we can keep up with the best team at the moment.” His words didn't sound particularly optimistic.