'The Great Chef: Celebrities' It is in its last season of the year. 'The revenge' seeks to ensure that the participants eliminated in previous seasons return strongly to show that they can be recognized as the best chef, but something will not remain the same. The dear Peláez will not be here for a brief but significant time and, in his place, Katia Palma will host the program.

Why did José Peláez leave 'The Great Chef'?

Javier Masías anticipated that José Peláez, host of “The Great Chef”, would leave his position on the programtemporarily. The presenter will have a sports competition in Hawaii and traveled with his partner, Alejandra de la Flor.

Peláez traveled to the US. Photo: LR composition/diffusion

“I have to tell you a secret. Nor I will be on the program for a few days. Since before 'The Greatest Celebrity Chef' existed, I had scheduled a trip to Hawaii that was very important for me, to run the Honolulu Marathon., which is an event that occurs once a year. That is the reason why I will be absent some days.s”said Peláez, in a video published on his Instagram account.

Who will replace José Peláez in 'The Great Chef'?

Katia Palma will take the place of José Peláez during the days that he does not host the program. “Hello, Peláez? Help you? Don't worry, I'll take care of it“said Katia Palma in the promotional video that announced her integration into the program. “I'll take care of your place, but don't worry, I can keep it.“, stated the presenter in the spot.

Katia Palma will replace Peláez. Photo: Instagram

When will José Peláez return to 'The Great Chef?

Still The exact date on which Peláez will return is not known. to host the program, but Katia Palma promises to entertain viewers with her good sense of humor. In fact, it is not the first time that the actress is part of 'The Great Chef', she was previously a competitor.