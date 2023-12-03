Dhe shoveling snow paid off: After many hard-working helpers from FC Augsburg made the game against Eintracht Frankfurt possible after the onset of winter in Bavaria, the team also did their best with success. With a deserved 2-1 (1-0), the Swabians remained unbeaten in the sixth game under coach Jess Thorup and moved up to ninth place in the table. Frankfurt, on the other hand, missed out on a place in the European Cup.

In the Augsburg icebox, where temperatures were measured at ten degrees below zero at the start of the game, the recently injured Fredrik Jensen (35th) gave the hosts a deserved lead, while Iago increased the lead (58th). After captain Ermedin Demirovic failed with a penalty kick against Kevin Trapp (76th), Eintracht shortened the lead shortly afterwards with an own goal from goalkeeper Finn Dahmen (78th). Thanks to its series of successes, Augsburg is slowly setting its sights on a place in the European Cup: it is only three points away from sixth place.

Coach Dino Toppmöller made five changes to his team after the 1-2 defeat in the Conference League against PAOK Saloniki. Defender Robin Koch was there again, but the injured Ellyes Skhiri was not there. And the regrouped guests almost took the lead early on: Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen brilliantly thwarted the double chance from starting eleven debutant Paxten Aaronson and Dina Ebimbe (8th). For a long time it was the only excitement of the game.

Both teams initially tried very hard to control the ball. It was only after about half an hour that things began to move. Augsburg’s first goal celebration was still in vain: Felix Uduokhai’s goal was withdrawn for offside by referee Harm Osmers after intervention by VAR Sascha Stegemann (28th). But the second time there was no turning back: Jensen powerfully chased the ball into the goal after Frankfurt’s Tuta had previously played a bad pass.

The Augsburg team remained at operating temperature. Philipp Tietz had the chance to make it 2-0 right after the break – but shot wide of the goal (47′). Iago, on the other hand, curled the ball elegantly into the far corner ten minutes later after captain Ermedin Demirovic had extended a cross from Jensen. Frankfurt, on the other hand, hardly managed anything forward, not even when Mario Götze came into play after a good hour: Dahmen put the final goal into the net himself.