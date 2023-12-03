The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UFU) fired three cluster munitions at Gorlovka. This was reported on December 3 by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Shelling was recorded from the AFU in the direction: 21:45 – the village of Leonidovka – the village of Gorlovka (Nikitovsky district): three shells of 155 mm caliber (cassette) were fired,” it says Telegram channel JCCC.

In addition, they reported that at 20:40 four 155 mm shells were fired into the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, and two 155 mm shells were fired into the Kievsky district of Donetsk at 20:45, 20:50 And 20:55. Later, in 22:35three more shells of a similar caliber were fired into the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

Also on December 3, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had fired 30 shells at populated areas of the DPR over the past 24 hours. Gorlovka, Donetsk and Staromikhailovka were under fire. Six residential buildings were damaged in the Kirov and Leninsky districts of the DPR capital, as well as in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka.

Later that day it became known that at least five people were injured as a result of the shelling of the Leninsky district of Donetsk. Official data on the number of victims is being clarified. Izvestia showed the destruction after the shelling.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

