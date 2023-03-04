Dhe wave of success that Borussia Dortmund is riding through 2023 is becoming increasingly sinister. The Revierklub won a duel against RB Leipzig 2-1, against a team that had played much better in the end. But perhaps the strength of the series helped to save this narrow success: Dortmund have now played ten competitive games this year, all ten have been won, and BVB is again the leader of the table at least until Saturday evening.

Christopher Nkunku, who injured his knee during preparation for the World Cup with the French national team, was in the starting eleven for the first time in 111 days at RB Leipzig. Timo Werner, who was apparently shivering due to a cold, only sat on the bench for the time being. And Nkunku had two good chances right at the start, but was stopped at the last moment before the goal was scored with a tackle by Nico Schlotterbeck (3rd) and then missed the goal after seven minutes from a good position.

Both teams attacked boldly rather than prioritizing defensive safety and there was a lot going on in the penalty areas. Julian Brandt scored a goal for BVB early on after an excellent pass from Jude Bellingham and a skilful reception of the ball, which was annulled by the video assistant. Brandt accidentally hit the ball on his upper arm just before scoring (13′). Dortmund’s next goal then counted: Marco Reus converted a penalty after he himself had been fouled by Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich (20′).

It works for Dortmund

Up front, a lot worked at BVB and at the back, coach Edin Terzic’s ensemble was still lucky enough to have been with the club for weeks. For example, when Marcel Halstenberg shot past the BVB goal from close range (35′). Or when the Dortmund substitute goalkeeper Alexander Meyer frittered away a ball, which was quite dangerous but didn’t create a real chance (37′).







Meyer played because regular keeper Gregor Kobel had a muscular problem shortly before kick-off. A great shot by André Silva, which just missed the post of the Dortmund goal (48th), was also dangerous. It’s going well with Dortmund, which was also evident in the second goal.



Where is the Dortmund team heading this season?

Image: AP



In the 39th minute, Emre Can simply shot on goal after a moderately clarified corner kick from Leipzig and was able to celebrate the 2-0 win because the ball had been deflected into an untenable direction. The Dortmund majority in the audience sang and celebrated, the atmosphere was great, which was not a matter of course. The approximately 30,000 people who usually travel to this stadium by public transport had to use other means of transport due to a strike.







The rejection with which many BVB supporters view the Saxon Bundesliga club also contributed to the unrest. “Even a title doesn’t change anything. No acceptance for RB, ”was written on a banner, alluding to the Leipzig team winning the DFB Cup, which was harmless after violent derailments occurred in the environment of previous games. This time, according to media reports, some of the people in the guest block even brought their own security people with them to protect themselves from attacks.

With luck and commitment

At least until the final whistle it was quiet, even last year’s Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who never really warmed to the Revierklub, was warmly welcomed. In the end, however, he was annoyed about an avoidable defeat. Because the longer this game lasted, the more superior RB played. Although Reus still had a great chance, Blaswich saved the Dortmund captain’s shot brilliantly. (67.)

On the defensive, however, BVB seemed increasingly disordered. Meyer was initially able to fend off a shot from Nkunku (69′) from a good position, before Emil Forsberg scrambled a pass from substitute David Raum at the far post to make it 2-1 (74′). The pressure was increasing, but Dortmund saved themselves with luck and a lot of effort over time. Seconds before the final whistle, Schlotterbeck saved a shot from substitute Timo Werner with his shoulder just before the goal line.

Dortmund also won the tenth game of 2023 and start “the most important week of the season so far” with a small highlight. The club can look forward to a seven-point lead over their rivals from Saxony.