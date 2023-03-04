Ahmed Chaaban (Cairo, Tunisia)

Analysts and politicians confirmed that there is a close link between the Ennahda Brotherhood Movement in Tunisia and the extremist organizations accused of terrorism, led by the “Ansar al-Sharia” group, pointing out that the relationship of the movement’s leader Rashid Ghannouchi with the organizations is old and goes beyond the local framework, while the Anti-Terrorism Prosecution investigated him again in cases Terrorism and corruption.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet said that the link between the Ennahda movement and the radical and extremist organizations accused of terrorism is close and old, and there is a common denominator in the context of the Brotherhood’s experience, given that the cover that enabled Ennahda to ascend to power after 2011.

The political analyst of Al-Ittihad indicated that Ghannouchi, in one of the interviews that were published via video with some currents, stressed that Ennahda is a gain for the generality of these movements, and therefore it was necessary for the organizations not to push the movement to anything that would embarrass it or risk its presence in power.

Thabet stressed that these currents and organizations are just a political reserve for the “Ennahda” movement and Ghannouchi personally. His relationship with terrorist organizations goes beyond the local framework, as evidenced by terrorist operations, sending Tunisian youth to fight with terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, and opening fronts abroad.

Since 2013, “Ansar al-Sharia” has been classified as a terrorist organization banned by the Tunisian authorities after it was proven to be linked to Al-Qaeda, its participation in the assassination of opposition politicians, and its involvement in terrorist operations on the border with Algeria, which led to the death of dozens of soldiers.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Othman Hajj Omar explained that Ghannouchi was summoned against the background of a complaint against him from a union, as it considered that the eulogy he delivered during the funeral of one of the leaders of Ennahda included insults and incitement to the security forces.

Haj Omar added to Al-Ittihad that the charge of terrorism was leveled against opportunistic political groups allied with Ennahda against the backdrop of what was reported to be a meeting that dealt with regime change and the overthrow of the President of the Republic. Therefore, the Tunisian people are waiting seriously for these files to be opened, and Ennahda bears the political and penal responsibility, as it is the beneficiary of all What’s happened.

Hajj Omar said that Ghannouchi’s problem is that he does not differentiate between true Islam and deviant thought, and puts it all on the same line. He has no reservations about Hezbollah in Lebanon, and his party has close relations with other extremist parties.

He pointed out that there are other charges, but they are not directed at Ghannouchi in an official capacity, such as his presidency of the secret apparatus of Ennahda, which committed all the crimes, and his being the sole commander of the movement’s finances and the sole handler of its resources. In 1987, Ghannouchi was sentenced to death, but he was pardoned and his exit from Tunisia was facilitated.

Ghannouchi was interrogated before the judiciary concerned with terrorism cases several times last year, on suspicion of illegal financing of the Ennahda movement, money laundering, corruption cases, suspicious financial dealings for a digital content production company, and the case of the “Namaa Tunisia” association, in which he is accused of terrorism and money laundering.