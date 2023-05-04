He Bullying or bullying it is more common than many people like to admit, however, it becomes more delicate when it is exercised from teachers to studentsbecause it is usually disguised as an exercise of power or authority and is therefore more difficult to detect.

He Bullying by teachers towards students is more serious than bullying among peersbecause the equalization of forces is abysmal between the student and the teacher, because the latter has more power in the classroom and in the school.

Despite the fact that preparation is required to get to be in front of a group, more than one teacher falls into situations of abuse of power and takes one or more students as a target for punishment and ill-treatment. In more extreme cases, it can lead to sexual harassment or any other type of violence, such as physical and psychological. For this reason, it is very important that parents, the student community and other educational actors know the risk factors and the signs of possible teacher-student bullying.

How to detect bullying exercised by a teacher to a student?

In general, bullying is a subject studied by education experts and activists who seek to eradicate it, even more so when it comes from an authority figure. In this sense, the British activist Tim Field described the characteristics that bullying teachers usually have.

According to Field, bullying teachers have narcissistic, paranoid traits, they often convince themselves that they are right in their harassment and their behavior.

For Field, narcissistic teachers tend to magnify their role, they absorb fantasies of success and power, they consider themselves special, they require excessive admiration derived from various factors, they have a great sense of their own rights to the point of thinking that everything is owed to them.

In the same way, in their interpersonal relationships they are exploitative, take advantage of others to achieve their own ends, lack empathy and are reluctant to recognize the needs and feelings of others. They also tend to be envious frequently and show arrogant or arrogant attitudes.

Teachers who bully students and/or students are usually convinced that they are right about their actions. Sometimes their behavior stems from a fear of losing control of the group, being attacked by youngsters, or being ridiculed by outstanding students.

The most common is that they are people without much experience, training or previous preparation to take on such a responsibility, that of educating future generations.

In this type of case, the victims can be any student, from the withdrawn to the studious or attractive.

The severity of this type of bullying increases when the teacher in question focuses his attention on one or more students. However, most of these cases go unpunished, because many of the witnesses to the attacks or abuse of power tend to remain silent for fear of repercussions.

How to know if a student is being bullied by one of their teachers?

The traces of bullying exercised by teachers on students usually manifest in different ways, for example, children and adolescents may have truancy, learning disorders, rejection of formal education and even in episodes of violence.

What to do in case of Bullying student teacher?

Once the cases of verbal, emotional or social violence by a teacher towards a student have been detected, the authorities of the educational centers should be alerted so that they implement protocols for the detection, attention and containment of bullying.

For this, it is important that the student has the confidence to express the problem. In the case of physical aggression, parents and school authorities must act immediately in the event of a possible crime scene.

In this type of circumstance, the victim or their legal guardians can file a complaint by calling 01 800 11 22676 or through the following page: www.gob.mx/escuelalibredeacoso/documentos/realiza-tu-denuncia