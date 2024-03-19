The state of Gentleman is in the midst of a worrying situation at the national level, due to recent cases of School bullying that have shocked society.

After the tragic death of Adriel, just 11 years old, at the hands of two classmates at a primary school in Santiago de Anaya, another minor identified with the initials MAGP, has been the victim of a brutal attack at the 'Juan Escutia' Primary School in Mixquiahuala de Juárez.

The event has shocked the nation, since the parents and relatives of the minor are requesting support from society to be able to attend to the infant's injuries so that he does not lose his eye.

Boy was attacked with glass

On March 4th, MAGP was attacked by a classmate with a glasswhich has left him at risk of losing his right eye, despite the surgeries and medical treatments he has received so far.

After the incident, MAGP was transferred to a hospital in Querétaro, however, his parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of urgency in medical care, which could leave the minor with severe injuries.

And despite the efforts made by the medical team, the child remains at risk of losing vision in his right eyewhich has generated a call for solidarity and help from the community.

With the objective of provide support to the minor and his family, a carnival is being organized next March 22 in El Calvario, Mixquiahuala. This initiative aims to raise funds to cover the medical expenses and treatment necessary for MAGP's recovery.

So far, it is known that the Hidalgo Attorney General's Office has initiated an investigation into the alleged crimes of injuries against the attacked child.