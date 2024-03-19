In Britain, a teacher was deprived of her profession for life for raping a student

In the UK, a teacher who seduced a 16-year-old schoolgirl served time in prison and was deprived of the right to work in her profession for life. About it reports The Sun.

Erin Hebblewhite, 32, from London, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2021. The investigation proved that the woman began writing personal messages to the teenager, and later persuaded her to have sex. She first raped the student, who had never previously been romantically involved, in a restaurant bathroom during a Valentine's Day dinner. The victim also said that Hebblewhite forced her to pose for nude photos.

Relatives noticed changes in the girl’s appearance and behavior. After that, they took her phone and found correspondence with Hebblewhite. The teacher was in good standing at the school; before her arrest, she was nominated for the title of “Teacher of the Year.”

The woman pleaded guilty to four counts, including inducing a minor to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a minor. Hebblewhite was sentenced to two years in prison and banned from contacting the victim for 10 years.

In March, the Education Misconduct Commission concluded that Hebblewhite had shown no remorse for her actions and posed a danger to schoolchildren. She was banned from teaching for an indefinite period. “Further, given the seriousness of her proven crimes, Hebblewhite has no right to petition for reinstatement of her teaching privileges,” the commission said in a statement.

Earlier in the United States, a teacher from Florida was put on trial for raping a schoolboy and paying him for silence. Lauren King, 32, was charged with two counts of having an inappropriate relationship with a ward.