Bullying | Amin Asikainen is now going around schools telling his harsh story: “I'm still suffering”

As a child, Amin Asikainen was first bullied at school and later a bully. Boxing saved him. Not everyone is so lucky. Now Asikainen travels around Finland in schools talking about his experiences.
Kuopio
“I have suffered a lot from bullying at school. I still suffer. I still remember everyone who bullied me back then 30 years ago.” Amin's Customer says.
He is known for his successful boxing career, but everything could have gone differently.
