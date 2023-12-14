Bullying | Amin Asikainen is now going around schools telling his harsh story: “I'm still suffering”

Amin Asikainen was bullied and bullied at school as a child. Now he goes around schools talking about a serious issue.

As a child, Amin Asikainen was first bullied at school and later a bully. Boxing saved him. Not everyone is so lucky. Now Asikainen travels around Finland in schools talking about his experiences.

Kuopio

“I have suffered a lot from bullying at school. I still suffer. I still remember everyone who bullied me back then 30 years ago.” Amin's Customer says.

He is known for his successful boxing career, but everything could have gone differently.