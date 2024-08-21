As we anticipated a few days ago Bully is back on this generation of consoles. But to be able to play it you need to be a member of GTA+ or subscribe to this Rockstar Games service.

This game is available on all systems that support this platform, and will soon be available on compatible iOS and Android devices as well. This is not the only title that its members can access, but there are others to enjoy.

In addition to Bully GTA+ members can download and play a rotating selection that includes The Black, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and more. Being affiliated with this platform also gives you access to special benefits from GTA Online.

These include an automatic deposit of GTA$ into your Maze Bank account, free luxury vehicles, and exclusive in-game outfits and paint jobs.

Added to the above are GTA$ and RP bonuses, as well as other extras. Bully Through GTA+ the player must avoid the challenges and challenges of Bullworth Academy by embodying the protagonist, Jimmy Hopkins.

Instead of being a center of learning, this school is now a corrupt and decaying place. So Hopkins must get ahead in an open-world, third-person action-adventure experience.

Jimmy Hopkins will have to face the bullies or harassers in Bullyoutwit and outsmart teachers, and even take part in extracurricular activities outside of the academy. The town of Bullworth and its surrounding areas are perfect for exploring and carrying out any twisted plans.

Only by applying himself in the most varied ways possible will Hopkins succeed, without forgetting that he must get through the school year and at the same time control the school.

By the way, there is a rumor that the GTA+ service will be coming to Nintendo Switch, but it would be better to wait for an announcement from Rockstar Games.

Apart from Bully We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.