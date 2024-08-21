Mexico City.– President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Leonel Cota Montaño, current head of Segalmex, will be part of her Cabinet.

In a brief interview, the Morena member indicated that Cota will be appointed to a different position from Segalmex, but did not reveal which one.

-President, is Leonel Cota going to join your team? She was asked after the official visited her at the transition house. “Don’t be anxious, we will announce it,” Sheinbaum replied as she left the house in her vehicle.

-So, are you going to announce it? he was asked.

“Yes, but somewhere else. Right now he is the director of Segalmex, we will announce it, don’t be so anxious,” he insisted. During the electoral process, Cota left the position of head of Segalmex to join the team of the then Morena candidate, but returned to the same position. He assumed the position of head of Segalmex after the departure of Ignacio Ovalle, in whose administration there were irregularities for more than 9 billion pesos.