Nowadays, owners of dogs that bite dangerously run great financial risks. A man has been ordered to pay more than 10,000 euros by the judge because his bulldog had bitten a poodle on the street for no reason. Countless expensive scans and operations were to no avail. The judge now believes that the owner of the bulldog must pay for all costs incurred.

#Bulldog #tears #poodle #Brabant #owner #denies #screwed