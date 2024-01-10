The United States pledged this Wednesday to help Ecuador bring to justice those responsible for recent violent acts. which included the takeover of a television station in Guayaquil by an armed group.

In a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter), White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the violence in Ecuador.

“We strongly condemn the recent criminal attacks by armed groups in Ecuador against private, public and government institutions. We commit to supporting the security and prosperity of Ecuadorians, strengthening cooperation with our partners to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Sullivan said.

The US State Department announced on Tuesday night that it is in close contact with the Government of the Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboa, and that he offered assistance in the face of violence.

The United States has not specified what type of assistance it has offered to Noboa, but this Wednesday John Kirby, one of the White House spokespersons, opened the possibility that your country provides some type of assistance in the investigation of violent acts perpetrated by criminal groups.

“We are willing to take concrete steps to improve our cooperation with the Government of Ecuador as it addresses the violence and the impact it is having on the population,” Kirby said.

“We haven't had a specific conversation about what exactly that would mean, but I would divert you from any consideration of American military troops or anything like that,” Kirby added, measuring his words.

Given the violence unleashed, France recommended its nationals postpone their trips to Ecuador. The United States has not taken a similar measure, but Kirby urged Americans on Wednesday to increase their precautions and be in contact with the State Department, in charge of ensuring the safety of their nationals abroad.

Ecuador experienced a day of terror on Tuesday, with at least eight dead in various violent acts, including the temporary takeover of a television channel in Guayaquil, burned vehicles and threats to universities, state institutions and businesses.

The incidents began shortly after operations in a Guayaquil prison in search of José Adolfo Macías, alias 'Fito', leader of 'Los Choneros', considered one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the country due to its alleged links with Mexican cartels and who, apparently, escaped over the weekend.

Noboa, who assumed the Ecuadorian Presidency in November of last year with the promise to combat organized crime, decreed on Monday a state of emergency throughout the country for 60 days.

Given the escalation of violence, Noboa took a further step and declared on Tuesday the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country, which implies the immediate mobilization and intervention of security forces against organized crime.

EFE and AFP