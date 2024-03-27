Victory and podiums on debut

Making his debut in Superbike at the Phillip Island round, Nicolò Bulega he was able to immediately realize the dream of his first victory, thus taking the lead in the world championship. In Australia, however, the reigning Supersport champion had not even managed to make up for it with a podium, unlike what happened in the last test in Barcelona.

Two second places and world championship leadership

The Ducati rider has indeed obtained two second places in Race 1 and Race 2, contributing to the Borgo Panigale team's double in the latter. Results which, together with 4th place in the Superpole Race, therefore did not allow the rookie to savor the joy of victory again, but while waiting for the next round in Assen he can still experience another strong emotion: having finished all the races since here in the top-5, Bulega is in fact found at the top of the drivers' standings.

Results on an unloved track

As it stands, #11 is in the lead with 87 points12 more than those accumulated by his teammate, immediately behind him on equal merit with Alex Lowes, winner in Australia both in the Superpole Race and in Race 2. The satisfaction for Bulega is not only in the results themselves, but also for performance on a track that was not particularly popular, as admitted at the end of the weekend: “We adopted a different strategy to that of Race 1, and the choice proved to be the right one – he has declared – I'm very happy with what we did this weekend also because this is a track I like but not one of my favourites like, for example Assen. We return home with a lot of confidence and with a feeling that grows more and more every day.”