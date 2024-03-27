Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 11:01

Brazil should not be a mere producer of offshore wind energy, but attract supply chain companies and electro-intensive companies that need to decarbonize, said the Secretary of Green Economy, Decarbonization and Bioindustry of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services , Rodrigo Rollemberg.

He announced, during the second edition of the Brazil Offshore Wind Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, the creation of a working group with representatives from the government and the wind energy sector, and other renewable energy, to plan the entry of this new technology in Brazil and how to attract other companies to boost the economy.

“Brazil has a great opportunity to lead offshore and we are able to accelerate the decarbonization process around the world”, stated Rollemberg during the opening of the second and final day of the event.

He said he is confident in the approval of the sector's regulatory framework by the National Congress in the first half of this year. After this approval, the country will be able to start wind power generation projects at sea, one of the main solutions to help in the process of combating global warming.

“To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, we need 2,500 gigawatts of offshore wind, and Brazil can offer almost a third of that, and we need to have well-defined policies, we have to act quickly,” said Rollemberg.

He also highlighted that the country's green hydrogen production projects from offshore wind generation must also add value to products, such as in the production of fertilizers, steel, cement, among others, and

not be limited to the export of the commodity.

“There will be no fair energy transition if there is no industrial development in energy producing countries”, stated the secretary, highlighting that Brazil needs to take advantage of the moment, “when we have a new industrial policy, the BNDES aligned with this industrialization policy, a Ministry of Farm that places the ecological transformation plan as a priority, and at a time when Brazil is leading the G20 and will host COP30.”