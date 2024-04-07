The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered through his social networks 5,000 passports for “highly qualified” foreign professionals, and promised that Those who decide to settle in El Salvador will have a tax exemption for their transfer and the status of “full citizens”, which includes the right to vote.

“We are offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly qualified scientists, engineers, doctors, artists and philosophers from abroad,” Bukele posted, adding that “this represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them the status of full citizens, including the right to vote, does not pose any problem.

San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Salvadoran president, who is currently on leave from office due to his participation in the last electoral campaign, in which he was re-elected, justified the need for this offer under the argument that “Despite the small number, their contributions will have an enormous impact on our society and the future of our country.”

Bukele also offered interested foreign professionals that the Salvadoran government will facilitate their relocation to the country with a tax exemption: “guaranteeing 0% taxes and duties on the transfer of families and assets. This includes items of commercial value such as equipment, software and intellectual property”.

'We should start by improving the working conditions of Salvadorans'

LA PRENSA GRÁFICA consulted opposition deputies about this measure and obtained the opinion of deputy Marcela Villatoro, from the ARENA party, who said that The primary thing should be to put first the rights of Salvadoran citizens who are already in the country.

“Our country has great potential in its own people, many are migrating to other countries because here they do not have the opportunities to develop, we are aware of several young Salvadorans who have studied at prestigious universities in the United States and Europe and simply cannot find work, or if they find it, it is with salaries that are not in line with their studies. They should begin by improving the working conditions of Salvadorans, salary improvements according to studies, ability and experience,” he declared.

The opposition legislator said that Before looking abroad, the University of El Salvador (UES) should be promoted, to which the government owes a lot of money.

“What is going to happen to Salvadorans who have not had these opportunities and bring people from other countries? Are we going to force or force them to migrate because there is a better chance for someone who comes from another country because they even have prerogatives of rights? All of that we have to see it, study it and above all put the rights of our fellow citizens first,” he said.