Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bukele announces powerful seizure of Colombian cocaine and labels Petro

March 28, 2023
Bukele announces powerful seizure of Colombian cocaine and labels Petro


Nayib Bukele

The procedure was carried out 520 nautical miles from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque.

EFE / Twitter @nayibbukele

The procedure was carried out 520 nautical miles from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque.

On Twitter, Nayib Bukele indicated that they found 3 crew members of Colombian nationality.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, announced through his Twitter account that the Naval Force of his country had seized an estimated 1.2 tons of cocaine that can cost about 30 million dollars, this March 27 at night.

The Salvadoran president also explained that the procedure was carried out 520 nautical miles from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque, where they found 3 crew members of Colombian nationality.

This becomes the furthest drug seizure from the coast in the history of El Salvador (963 kilometers).”, indicated Bukele.

Then, the president of El Salvador tagged in the tweet the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, with whom he has had certain differences in recent weeks.

The operation would be part of the ‘fight against drug trafficking’ carried out by the Bukele government, just as it has done against organized crime.

