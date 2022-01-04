Buitoni, Nestlè does not renew the concession of the brand to Newlat. The Swiss multinational undertakes not to sell it for 18 months

Buitoni, one of the historical brands of Italian food, is destined to disappear. In fact, after 13 years the multinational Nestle who owns the logo has decided not to confirm the grant a Newlat Food Spa, a company in the agri-food sector that in 2008 bought the pasta factory born in Sansepolcro (Arezzo) even in 1827 on the initiative of Giulia And Giovanbattista BuitoniHis logo also appeared on the shirts of the Naples from Maradona, who in the 1986-87 season won his first championship and the Italian Cup. The factory will remain active but only the products of other brands such as Delverde, Polenghi And Lily. Nestle for its part, it undertakes not to sell the logo Buitoni for 18 months.

ADJUSTMENT Italian Nestlé specifies that the news of the end of the brand Buitoni disseminated by some press organs today is completely groundless. Buitoni operates and will continue to operate in Italy and abroad with its historic and iconic Made in Italy products

Goodbye goodbye, Newlat focuses on other brands and reduce royalties expenses

When Newlat entered the stock market in 2019 under the guidance of Angelo Mastrolia Rumors began that the company might have given up Buitoni, its best known brand which accounted for around 16% of total turnover. In the listing documentation, report the Sole 24 Ore, it had been made clear that there was no intention to renew the contract with Nestle, thus marking the end of Buitoni from 31 December 2020 for non-EU countries and from 31 December 2021 for Europe.

The choice to abandon the brand is motivated by the fact of wanting to focus on own brands such as Delverde, which has a higher ranking, but also limit expenses. Royalties paid to Nestle are in fact 1.7 million euros a year, for a total of 22 million euros since 2008. Recently Mastrolia had hinted that it could acquire the brand Buitoni but at the moment there is no evidence to this effect.