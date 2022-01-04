Fico heard the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, having heard the President of the Senate of the Republic, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, convened the Parliament in joint session, with the participation of the regional delegates, on Monday 24 January, at 3 pm, for the election of the President of the Republic. The notice of call, announced the press office of the Chamber, will be published in the Official Gazette today.