Picture: Manufacturer

Building in kindergarten

Ankerstein is breaking new ground: The manufacturer of the building blocks made from quartz sand, chalk, color pigments and linseed oil, which has been in production since 1884, has developed a modular system for kindergartens and elementary schools together with the Erfurt University of Applied Sciences. First of all, there are three thematic construction kits on the basics of building with Anchor stones (experience and introduction), on statics (bricks and composite) and on spatial construction (proportion and size ratio). The sets also include educational companion books and workbooks. The kits are designed to improve children’s fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and other skills. Ankerstein offers accompanying workshops for teachers. (pts.)