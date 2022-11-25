The Amazon offers for the Black Friday 2022 are offering today, November 25, a promotion on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5: the game is available with the rich Ultimate Edition at a very attractive price, and you can buy it by clicking on the box below.

The recommended price for this product is €80.99, so we are talking about substantial savings, equal to 44% compared to the official price list. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

In the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales we talked about how this sequel starring Miles Morales introduces several improvements compared to the first episode of the Insomniac Games series, both on the web swinging front and on that of the fights.

The protagonist of the adventure is in fact endowed with abilities that allow him to emit powerful bioelectric discharges and to blend in with the environment, becoming literally invisible: mechanics that translate into a even more varied and fun gameplay.

There Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, the remastered version of the first chapter of the franchise, so we are talking about a package that offers two games instead of one.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.