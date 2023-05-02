A 3-story building collapsed in Rio de Janeiro, killing 1 and injuring 5 others on Monday night (May 1, 2023).

Among the rescued victims are a baby, a child, a man and two women. They were sent to hospitals, Souza Aguiar and Salgado Filho.

The building is located on Avenida Menezes Cortes, in the Engenho Novo neighborhood, a region 12 km from the center of Rio de Janeiro.

The rescue operation involved more than 60 firefighters with the help of sniffer dogs.

With information from Brazil Agency.