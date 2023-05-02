Madrid (AFP)

The journey of the Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev, who are ranked third and sixth in the world, respectively, ended at the final price of the 1000 Madrid Masters, by falling on Tuesday at the hands of their compatriots Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov, respectively.

Medvedev lost 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to the world number 121, while Khachanov, the twelfth seed, defeated Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 6-4.

Medvedev, the second seed in Madrid, always admits that he suffers on clay courts and suffered another defeat against Karatsev on clay, as happened in the Rome Masters two years ago, to enhance the latter’s head-to-head record between them to 2-1.

Medvedev, who is looking for a fifth title this season and the second in the Masters tournaments after Miami, grumbled during the match from the shadows at Arancha Sanchez Stadium, Court No. 2 in the tournament.

Karatsev said after the match: I feel good, I played well, I just have to focus on every game. I will prepare for the next round,” in which he will face American Taylor Fritz or Chinese Jigen Zhang.

On the other hand, Rublev entered the tournament with a candidate to go far after winning his first title in Monte Carlo in the Masters tournaments and reaching the final of the Bosnian Banja Luka tournament.

But Khachanov knew how to stop his compatriot to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters tournament on clay courts for the first time in his career, and he excels 3-2 in direct confrontations between them.

Next, he will face the defending champion, the Spanish Carlos Alcaras, or the German Alexander Zverev, the runner-up, who will play later.

German Daniel Altmaier (92 in the world), who qualified as one of the best losers from the qualifiers, reached the quarter-finals by defeating Spaniard Jaume Munar (88) 6-3, 6-0.