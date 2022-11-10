The city imposes, its people, its language, its history and the determination of one of the ancient civilizations that achieved the most innovations, that inspires, the essence of ancient Egyptian culture predominates in the streets of the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh, the venue for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27.

World leaders, ministers, representatives of more than 190 countries, activists and organized civil society with a single common goal: to build agreements for the survival of the planet, the challenge is enormous, global warming seems to be irreversible and it is urgent to move from planning to implementation. The inaugural message of the UN Director General, António Guterres, is accurate “If a climate agreement is not achieved, we will be doomed”.

We are facing a catastrophic climate crisis and it is imperative that the developed countries, which committed ten years ago to contribute 100,000 million dollars for the climate protection of the poorest nations, comply. The biggest challenge facing COP27 is to obtain financing to advance in the fight against climate change and comply with the Paris Agreement. There is no way to avoid a climate catastrophe if agreements are not consolidated at this summit, a conference framed by a war crisis and barely overcoming the health emergency left by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many and very important pending issues on the climate agenda but the center of the discussion today is the historical responsibilities of the developed nations with greater economic power.

It is time to assume collective responsibility, we arrive at this COP27 already exceeding 1.1 degrees more in the temperature of the earth, we only have 4 tenths left before the end of the century to reach the most demanding objective, unfortunately if we manage to meet the minimum We would place ourselves at 2.6 according to the latest UN Environment report.

Although it is true, it will no longer be possible to avoid extreme weather events derived from exceeding the 1.5 that was originally proposed in the Paris agreement, but we can still redouble our efforts and reach at least 2.0, which, although it also poses risks for the humanity will have no choice but to adapt. In addition, the transition to clean energy is pending, which has advanced slowly as we continue to depend on gas and oil.

The most efficient and natural technology for capturing carbon on land is the tree, the oceans are the first, we also know that the fight against deforestation is on the agenda of this summit. From Egypt, as part of the Mexican delegation, I will be attentive to the agreements that are consolidated between the countries, I hope that for the well-being of humanity, companies, governments and financial institutions take urgent measures to prevent further climate change while they pay the political, social and financial costs that global warming has generated.